Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Drivers & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 89578 kilometers below market average! Black 2019 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | CARFAX One-Owner.

2019 Ford F-150

51,266 KM

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT

12856070

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Used
51,266KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KFB08145

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,266 KM

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 89578 kilometers below market average! Black 2019 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
2019 Ford F-150