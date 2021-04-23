Menu
2019 Ford F-150

33,689 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 2.7L | Blind Spot Detection | Cooled Seats | Navigation

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 2.7L | Blind Spot Detection | Cooled Seats | Navigation

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,689KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6990311
  • Stock #: 96060
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFB93348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96060
  • Mileage 33,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT with 33,689km. This Ford F-150 LARIAT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. A Ford with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This F-150 LARIAT was gently driven and it shows. The Ford F-150 LARIAT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
3.55 Axle Ratio
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Door Mirrors and Pedals
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
1690# Maximum Payload
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 7,000.lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w...
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Trailer Tow Package -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

