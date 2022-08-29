Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

76,714 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9272836
  2. 9272836
  3. 9272836
  4. 9272836
  5. 9272836
  6. 9272836
  7. 9272836
  8. 9272836
  9. 9272836
  10. 9272836
  11. 9272836
  12. 9272836
  13. 9272836
  14. 9272836
  15. 9272836
  16. 9272836
  17. 9272836
  18. 9272836
  19. 9272836
  20. 9272836
  21. 9272836
  22. 9272836
  23. 9272836
  24. 9272836
  25. 9272836
  26. 9272836
  27. 9272836
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,714KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9272836
  • Stock #: 96635
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5KFC90686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96635
  • Mileage 76,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start with 76,714km. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Vehicle Features

Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite -inc: clock and 7 speakers
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 76,714 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 79,039 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 99,992 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory