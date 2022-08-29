Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start with 76,714km. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
Vehicle Features
Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite -inc: clock and 7 speakers
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w...
