$49,999 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9287503

9287503 Stock #: 96691

96691 VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KFD23266

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96691

Mileage 50,018 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.