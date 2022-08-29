Menu
2019 Ford F-150

50,018 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,018KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9287503
  • Stock #: 96691
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KFD23266

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96691
  • Mileage 50,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2019 Ford F-150 XL with 50,018km. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2019 Ford F-150 XL is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2019 4WD Ford F-150 XL is king of the off-road. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 XL is the one!

Vehicle Features

Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

