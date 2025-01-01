Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Flex SEL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, Oxford White, Light Earth W/Dark Earth Leather, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 20 Wheels, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Agate Black Painted Roof, Appearance Package, Black Beltline Moulding, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 202A, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Grille Centre Bar Painted Agate Black, Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Liftgate Applique Painted Agate Black, Memory Drivers Seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Agate Black, Unique Fin. Instrument Panel & Door Trim Appliques, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20 Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face. Recent Arrival! Oxford White 2019 Ford Flex SEL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2019 Ford Flex

105,969 KM

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Flex

SEL

2019 Ford Flex

SEL

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,969KM
VIN 2FMGK5C84KBA26914

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,969 KM

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Flex SEL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, Oxford White, Light Earth W/Dark Earth Leather, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 20" Wheels, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Agate Black Painted Roof, Appearance Package, Black Beltline Moulding, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 202A, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Grille Centre Bar Painted Agate Black, Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Liftgate Applique Painted Agate Black, Memory Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Agate Black, Unique Fin. Instrument Panel & Door Trim Appliques, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.

Recent Arrival! Oxford White 2019 Ford Flex SEL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
2019 Ford Flex