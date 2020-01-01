Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 4481505
  2. 4481505
  3. 4481505
$24,398

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,126KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4481505
  • Stock #: 95595
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR156482
Exterior Colour
Metallic Blue
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is a perfect addition to any home. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium will definitely turn heads. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is the one! The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Door Mirrors
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Hybrid Electric Motor
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • 390w Regular Amplifier
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Lithium Ion Traction Battery
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
  • Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Traction Battery Level, Power/Regen, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
  • Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
  • Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
  • Tires: 235/45R18
  • FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets
  • Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
  • Smart Device Remote Engine Start
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

