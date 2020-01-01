Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is a perfect addition to any home. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium will definitely turn heads. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is the one! The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Door Mirrors
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Hybrid Electric Motor
- Wing Spoiler
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- 390w Regular Amplifier
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Lithium Ion Traction Battery
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
- Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Traction Battery Level, Power/Regen, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
- Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
- Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
- Tires: 235/45R18
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets
- Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
