2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
SEL*2.0L Hybrid*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10185843
- Stock #: 56384
- VIN: 3FA6P0MU5KR156384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,373 KM
Vehicle Description
GAS SAVER**Hybrid 2.0L-4cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Sun Roof, SYNC/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Touchscreen, Navigation, Rear cam, Remote start, Dual climate control, Keyless/Keypad entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Power trunk, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locksand mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Comes With Winter set of Tires/steel wheels. No Accidetns.
