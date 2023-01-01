Menu
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

116,373 KM

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

SEL*2.0L Hybrid*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

SEL*2.0L Hybrid*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

116,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3FA6P0MU5KR156384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,373 KM

Vehicle Description

GAS SAVER**Hybrid 2.0L-4cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Sun Roof, SYNC/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Touchscreen, Navigation, Rear cam, Remote start, Dual climate control, Keyless/Keypad entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Power trunk, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locksand mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Comes With Winter set of Tires/steel wheels. No Accidetns. 

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 13 years experience and Zack Rafih - 18 years experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

