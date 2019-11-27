Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2019 Ford Ranger XLT - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - BACK UP CAMERA - 4WD. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Ranger XLT - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - BACK UP CAMERA - 4WD is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Ranger XLT - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - BACK UP CAMERA - 4WD. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Ford Ranger XLT - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - BACK UP CAMERA - 4WD will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Locking glove box
- Black door handles
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 150 amp alternator
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Passenger visor vanity mirror
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Analog Display
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 68.1 L Fuel Tank
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Smart Device Integration
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
- 911 Assist Emergency Sos
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
- Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Passenger Seat
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
- 1560# Maximum Payload
- Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum
- Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
- 70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger, flow-through console and floor shifter
- GVWR: 6,050 lbs
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: clock
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and SYNC External Memory Control
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.