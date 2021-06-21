2019 Ford Ranger

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 9 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7461191

7461191 Stock #: 96174

96174 VIN: 1FTER4FH4KLA28756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96174

Mileage 31,909 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down 3 12V DC Power Outlets Analog Display Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Smart Device Integration Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Urethane Gear Shifter Material Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs 68.1 L Fuel Tank Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1560# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 6,050 lbs Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 911 Assist Emergency Sos Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger, flow-through console and floor shifter Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: clock Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and SYNC External Memory Control Smart Device Remote Engine Start Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.