2019 Ford Ranger

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) This Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. The Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise is well maintained and has just 31,909km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Shadow Black on Light Stone/Ebony Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise could end up being the perfect match for you. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Display
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints