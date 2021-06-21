Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Ranger

31,909 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 7461191
  2. 7461191
  3. 7461191
  4. 7461191
  5. 7461191
  6. 7461191
  7. 7461191
  8. 7461191
  9. 7461191
  10. 7461191
  11. 7461191
  12. 7461191
  13. 7461191
  14. 7461191
  15. 7461191
  16. 7461191
  17. 7461191
  18. 7461191
  19. 7461191
  20. 7461191
  21. 7461191
  22. 7461191
  23. 7461191
  24. 7461191
  25. 7461191
  26. 7461191
  27. 7461191
  28. 7461191
Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,909KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461191
  • Stock #: 96174
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH4KLA28756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96174
  • Mileage 31,909 KM

Vehicle Description

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) This Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. The Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise is well maintained and has just 31,909km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Shadow Black on Light Stone/Ebony Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise could end up being the perfect match for you. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Display
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1560# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 6,050 lbs
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
911 Assist Emergency Sos
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW
Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger, flow-through console and floor shifter
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: clock
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and SYNC External Memory Control
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 101,391 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 46,212 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 52,279 KM
$34,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory