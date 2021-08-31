2019 Ford Ranger

$43,999 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7840038

7840038 Stock #: 96234A

96234A VIN: 1FTER4FH4KLA92165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96234A

Mileage 29,428 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather Door Trim Insert Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Smart Device Remote Engine Start FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs 68.1 L Fuel Tank Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1560# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto GVWR: 6,050 lbs Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Radio: AM/FM Stereo 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster Tires: 265/60R18 A/T BSW Wheels: 18 Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: power 8-way adjustable driver/passenger w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shift SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, Note: SYNC ... Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

