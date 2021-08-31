Exterior ColourHot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior ColourLight Stone/Ebony
Body StylePickup Truck
Drive Type4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Doors4-door
Stock #96234A
Mileage29,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Ford Ranger LARIAT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot only has 29,428km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordRanger LARIAT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Ranger LARIAT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot is the one!
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: power 8-way adjustable driver/passenger w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shift
SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, Note: SYNC ...
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
