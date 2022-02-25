This 2019 Ford Ranger LARIAT | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Ford Ranger LARIAT | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. A Ford with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Ranger LARIAT | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats was gently driven and it shows. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: power 8-way adjustable driver/passenger w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shift
SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, Note: SYNC ...
