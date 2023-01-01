Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

80,406 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9545164
  2. 9545164
  3. 9545164
  4. 9545164
  5. 9545164
  6. 9545164
  7. 9545164
  8. 9545164
  9. 9545164
  10. 9545164
  11. 9545164
  12. 9545164
  13. 9545164
  14. 9545164
  15. 9545164
  16. 9545164
  17. 9545164
  18. 9545164
  19. 9545164
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,406KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9545164
  • Stock #: 96758
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H31KH000427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96758
  • Mileage 80,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2019 Honda CR-V? This is it. This Honda CR-V LX | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda CR-V LX | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The quintessential Honda -- This Honda CR-V LX | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fabric seating surfaces
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, App...
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Honda CR-V LX |...
 80,406 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARI...
 49,331 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK X...
 22,086 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory