Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Not A Rental, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Kona 2.0L Preferred | Clean CarFax | Backup Camera | Heated Seats |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Thunder Gray, Black Cloth. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16347 kilometers below market average! Thunder Gray 2019 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred | Clean CarFax | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konas unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Hyundai KONA

56,892 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL

12721179

2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,892KM
VIN KM8K22AA4KU326526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97541
  • Mileage 56,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Not A Rental, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Kona 2.0L Preferred | Clean CarFax | Backup Camera | Heated Seats |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Thunder Gray, Black Cloth.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16347 kilometers below market average! Thunder Gray 2019 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred | Clean CarFax | Backup Camera | Heated Seats |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Kona's unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2019 Hyundai KONA