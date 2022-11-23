Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

113,863 KM

Details

$22,777

+ tax & licensing
$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North*Heated Seats*Moon Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North*Heated Seats*Moon Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

113,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9432255
  Stock #: 23461
  VIN: 1C4PJLCX7KD223461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,863 KM

Vehicle Description

North, Heated seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 7-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power liftgate, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive, 3.2L-6cyl. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.  While COVID-19 continues to disrupt life around the world, Essex Motors is committed to helping Clients through it all. We are here to help you navigate these times, find solutions to todays challenges, and help make your buying experience easy and hassle free. You can schedule your appointment and even purchase a vehicle online from the comfort of your own home. We are taking all the proper measures and making sure our vehicles and showroom and vehicles are sanitized and cleaned thoroughly making it safe for clients to visit and test drive vehicles. We are also practicing social distancing and only allowing 6 people into our dealership at a time to keep everyone safe during their buying experience. Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and Zack Rafih - 15 years experience. www.essexmotors.ca Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

