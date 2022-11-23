$22,777+ tax & licensing
$22,777
+ taxes & licensing
Essex Motors
519-776-7555
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North*Heated Seats*Moon Roof*Bluetooth*Rear Cam
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9432255
- Stock #: 23461
- VIN: 1C4PJLCX7KD223461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3