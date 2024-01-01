Menu
4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Low Ks, Removable Hard top, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps Manager, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch wheels 0n XO Rims, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

123,877 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara*4x4*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Low Ks

11998831

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara*4x4*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Low Ks

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,877KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,877 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Low K's, Removable Hard top, Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps Manager, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch wheels 0n XO Rims, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 19 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 Jeep Wrangler