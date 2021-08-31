Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats only has 46,492km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | Navigation | Blind Spot | Heated Seats. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Beautiful color combination with Bright White exterior over Black interior making this the one to own!
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down