2019 Kia Soul EX | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 6 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8567543

96228B VIN: KNDJP3A51K7007870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,657 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P215/55R17 LRR -inc: tire mobility kit Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system 3.96 Axle Ratio 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheels: 17 Alloy 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cloth Seat Trim -inc: Houndstooth pattern w/grey stitching

