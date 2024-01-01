Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Non Smoker. Recent Arrival! Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Pana Roof Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2019 Lincoln MKC

49,286 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Reserve

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

49,286KM
Used
VIN 5LMTJ3DH1KUL07113

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

