Exterior ColourCeramic Pearl Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior ColourEbony
Body StyleSUV / Crossover
Drive TypeAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Doors4-door
Stock #96130
Mileage59,864 KM
Vehicle Description
This outstanding example of a 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. On almost any road condition, this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Find the quickest driving route in this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
digital signal processor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18 Bright-Machined w/Prem Painted Pockets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touchscreen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition
Lincoln Way Tracker System
Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated seating surfaces, comfort (12-way) power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory, comfort (12-way) power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar, 4-way manual adjustable front he...
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.