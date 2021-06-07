Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

59,864 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,864KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7267493
  • Stock #: 96130
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D98KUL01088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96130
  • Mileage 59,864 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. On almost any road condition, this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Find the quickest driving route in this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKC Reserve | Blind Spot Monitor | Panoramic Roof | Cooled Seats.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
digital signal processor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3.51 Axle Ratio
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
tires: 18
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
59 L Fuel Tank
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18 Bright-Machined w/Prem Painted Pockets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touchscreen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition
Lincoln Way Tracker System
Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated seating surfaces, comfort (12-way) power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory, comfort (12-way) power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar, 4-way manual adjustable front he...
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

