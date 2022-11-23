Exterior ColourCeramic Pearl Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior ColourEbony
Body StyleSUV / Crossover
Drive TypeAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Doors4-door
Stock #96723
Mileage30,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. Want more room? Want more style? This Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof is the vehicle for you. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. Well-known by many, the MKC has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tinted Clearcoat AWD Lincoln enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. You can tell this 2019 Lincoln MKC has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 30,017km and appears with a showroom shine. This 2019 MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof has extra options like the Lincoln navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Lincoln MKC even more dependable. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof is in a league of its own
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touchscreen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition
Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated seating surfaces, comfort (12-way) power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory, comfort (12-way) power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar, 4-way manual adjustable front he...
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: Lincoln premium sound system, 9 speakers plus subwoofer and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps with your voice. ...
