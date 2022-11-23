Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

30,017 KM

Details Description Features

$36,499

+ tax & licensing
$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

30,017KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9355654
  • Stock #: 96723
  • VIN: 5LMTJ3DH1KUL07113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96723
  • Mileage 30,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. Want more room? Want more style? This Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof is the vehicle for you. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. Well-known by many, the MKC has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tinted Clearcoat AWD Lincoln enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. You can tell this 2019 Lincoln MKC has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 30,017km and appears with a showroom shine. This 2019 MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof has extra options like the Lincoln navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Lincoln MKC even more dependable. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof is in a league of its own

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Lincoln Way Tracker System
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
59 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
tires: 18
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Wheels: 18 Bright-Machined w/Prem Painted Pockets
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touchscreen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition
Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated seating surfaces, comfort (12-way) power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory, comfort (12-way) power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar, 4-way manual adjustable front he...
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: Lincoln premium sound system, 9 speakers plus subwoofer and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps with your voice. ...

