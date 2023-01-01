Menu
2019 RAM 1500

58,184 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel*Hemi 4x4*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel*Hemi 4x4*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,184KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403805
  • Stock #: 58184
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT4KN758184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,184 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4, 5.7L-V8 Hemi, Sport hood, Heated leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, Navigation, 12-inch touchscreen with UApps Manager, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Remote lift gate, Boxliner, Tonneau cover, Back Rack, Keyless entry/ignition, Power folding mirrors, ParkSense, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

