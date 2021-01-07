Menu
2019 RAM 1500

38,953 KM

Details

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Classic 5.7L SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | 4x4

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

38,953KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6502800
  • Stock #: NB007A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6KS512897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NB007A
  • Mileage 38,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gently-used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic we recently got in. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Take home this Ram 1500 Classic 5.7L SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | 4x4, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ram 1500 Classic 5.7L SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | 4x4. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Electronic Transfer Case
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Electronic Shift
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
GPS Antenna Input
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Streaming Audio
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
1700# Maximum Payload
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Armrests w/Storage
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

