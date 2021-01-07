Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Heated Exterior Mirrors ABS and Driveline Traction Control Chrome rear step bumper Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Electronic Transfer Case Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Active grille shutters 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Parkview Back-Up Camera HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Electronic Shift Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats GPS Antenna Input Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Remote USB Charging Port Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Streaming Audio Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 1700# Maximum Payload Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Armrests w/Storage Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material

