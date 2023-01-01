Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

55,673 KM

Details Description Features

$36,997

+ tax & licensing
$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT*4x4*Hemi*Low K's*Heated Seats*CarPlay

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT*4x4*Hemi*Low K's*Heated Seats*CarPlay

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

55,673KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10210851
  • Stock #: 17482
  • VIN: 3C6RR7LT2KG617482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,673 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, Hemi, Low K's, Heated seats, AppleCarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps Manager, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry, RamBins, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, 20-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 5.7L-V8. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Essex Motors

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

