2019 RAM 1500 Classic

64,460 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST*Low Ks*4x4*3.6L-6cyl*Rear Cam*Tonneau*Six Seats

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST*Low Ks*4x4*3.6L-6cyl*Rear Cam*Tonneau*Six Seats

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10403808
  Stock #: 64506
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG6KS664506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 64,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 4x4, 3.6l-6cyl, Six seats, Satellite radio connectivity, Rear cam, Tonneau cover, Pendaliner,Cruise control, Keyless entry, Foglights, 20-inch chrome wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

