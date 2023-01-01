2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10403808

10403808 Stock #: 64506

64506 VIN: 1C6RR7FG6KS664506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 64,460 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

