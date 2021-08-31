Menu
2019 RAM 3500

19,574 KM

Details Description Features

$80,999

+ tax & licensing
$80,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Big Horn 6.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

19,574KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7777959
  • Stock #: NC013A
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL2KG627197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NC013A
  • Mileage 19,574 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 6.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. This Ram 3500 Big Horn 6.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The 2019 Ram exterior is finished in a breathtaking Billet Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Diesel Grey/Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
4260# Maximum Payload
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Rear Folding Seat
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Manual tilt steering column
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
4-way adjustable front headrests
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheel Centre Hub
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
117.3 L Fuel Tank
USB Mobile Projection
Active Noise Control System
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Passenger Illumination
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Wheels: 18 x 8 Chrome-Clad Steel
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

