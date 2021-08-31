2019 RAM 3500

$80,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777959

7777959 Stock #: NC013A

NC013A VIN: 3C63R3DL2KG627197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # NC013A

Mileage 19,574 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 4260# Maximum Payload Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Seating Rear Folding Seat Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Bumper Sight Shields Manual tilt steering column Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 4-way adjustable front headrests Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheel Centre Hub Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control 117.3 L Fuel Tank USB Mobile Projection Active Noise Control System Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Selectable Tire Fill Alert Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Passenger Illumination GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs) Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Wheels: 18 x 8 Chrome-Clad Steel Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.