Front wheel drive, Turbo 1.4L-4cyl Ecotec, Leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar Nav, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2020 Buick Encore

147,314 KM

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
147,314KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJ1SB1LB038855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Front wheel drive, Turbo 1.4L-4cyl Ecotec, Leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar Nav, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

