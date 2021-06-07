You can find this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier | Blind Spot Detection | Navigation | Panoramic Roof and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Equinox Premier | Blind Spot Detection | Navigation | Panoramic Roof, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The Chevrolet Equinox Premier | Blind Spot Detection | Navigation | Panoramic Roof will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
Vehicle Features
remote start
All-Wheel Drive
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Trailering equipment
Assist handle, front passenger
Following Distance Indicator
Suspension, rear 4-link
Fog lamps, front
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Mirror caps, chrome
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Tail lamps, LED
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Headlamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Wireless Charging for devices
Floor mats, carpeted front
Floor mats, carpeted rear
Seats, front bucket
Window, power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Door locks, power with lock-out protection
Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Remote panic alarm
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Active aero shutters
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Headlamp control, IntelliBeam auto high beam
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Brake, electronic parking
Front Pedestrian Braking
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Assist handle, driver
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
Trim, Bright lower window
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Seat trim, perforated leather-appointed
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming, chrome, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Liftgate, rear power, hands free
USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console
USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin
Wheel, spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Seat adjuster, 2-way power driver lumbar control
Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17 front and 16 rear
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Audio system, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system, 8 diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable, voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, cloud connected personalizati...
Wheels, 19 (48.3 cm) Bright machined with Sparkle Silver pockets
USB data ports, 2, includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack, located within front centre storage bin
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
Driver Confidence II Package includes (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Driver Convenience Package includes (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control, (N34) leather-wrapped steering wheel, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (TB5) power liftgate and (T3U) front fog lamps ((TB5) power liftgate replaced with (TC2) hands-free power ...
Confidence & Convenience Package includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content ((TB5) power liftgate replaced with (TC2) hands-free power liftgate.)
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Chevrolet Safety Assist includes (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps
