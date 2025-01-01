Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Non Smoker, Pacifica Limited | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Deep Mocha/Black/Deep Mocha w/Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220-Amp Alternator, 360 Surround-View Camera, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced SafetyTec Group, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port, Front Seatback Dual 10 Touchscreens, FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking, HDMI Port, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Quick Order Package 27P, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Tire & Wheel Group, Uconnect Theatre Group, Video USB Port, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 36441 kilometers below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners tend to rave about the Pacificas comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

55,868 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12254932

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,868KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG4LR122801

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # KE012F
  • Mileage 55,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Non Smoker, Pacifica Limited | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Deep Mocha/Black/Deep Mocha w/Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220-Amp Alternator, 360 Surround-View Camera, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced SafetyTec Group, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port, Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens, FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking, HDMI Port, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Quick Order Package 27P, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Tire & Wheel Group, Uconnect Theatre Group, Video USB Port, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 36441 kilometers below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners tend to rave about the Pacifica's comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Essex, ON
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 55,868 KM $36,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Essex, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 71,277 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Essex, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 67,325 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2020 Chrysler Pacifica