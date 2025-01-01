Menu
R/T, Super Track Pak, 5.7L-V8 Hemi, Rear wheel drive, Low Ks, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, UApps, Rear cam, Remote start, SYNC climate control, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, 18-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2020 Dodge Charger

55,486 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Charger

R/T 392*Super Track Pak*Hemi*Bluetooth*Low K's

12566309

2020 Dodge Charger

R/T 392*Super Track Pak*Hemi*Bluetooth*Low K's

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,486KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour w
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 12916
  • Mileage 55,486 KM

R/T, Super Track Pak, 5.7L-V8 Hemi, Rear wheel drive, Low K's, Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, UApps, Rear cam, Remote start, SYNC climate control, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, 18-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth

Proximity Key

Rearview Camera

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2020 Dodge Charger