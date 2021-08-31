2020 Dodge Durango

$63,999 + taxes & licensing 7 , 7 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,725 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Heated Leather Steering Wheel Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leather Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Smart Device Integration Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Smart Device Remote Engine Start Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Rear Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions 506w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Audio Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Leather/Suede-Faced w/Perforation Seats Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR 9 Alpine Speakers 1301# Maximum Payload Wheels: 20 x 8 Satin Carbon Aluminum 12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

