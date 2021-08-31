Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

7,725 KM

Details Description Features

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T 5.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Adaptive Cruise

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T 5.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

7,725KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7840032
  • Stock #: 96275
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT8LC442987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96275
  • Mileage 7,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2020 Dodge Durango R/T 5.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Adaptive Cruise. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Dodge Durango R/T 5.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Adaptive Cruise delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Durango R/T 5.7L | Navigation | Blind Spot | Adaptive Cruise.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Full-Time All-Wheel
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Audio
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Leather/Suede-Faced w/Perforation Seats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
9 Alpine Speakers
1301# Maximum Payload
Wheels: 20 x 8 Satin Carbon Aluminum
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

