2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Low Ks, 3.6L-6cyl, Front wheel drive, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row bench, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Rear cam, AM/FM/CD, Dual zone climate control, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Passenger van.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</span></p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

46,415 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE*Low K's*Stow N Go*Rear Cam*FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE*Low K's*Stow N Go*Rear Cam*FWD

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1720565662
  2. 1720565788
  3. 1720565788
  4. 1720565787
  5. 1720565788
  6. 1720565788
  7. 1720565788
  8. 1720565787
  9. 1720565787
  10. 1720565787
  11. 1720565787
  12. 1720565787
  13. 1720565787
  14. 1720565787
  15. 1720565787
  16. 1720565787
  17. 1720565788
  18. 1720565787
  19. 1720565686
  20. 1720565788
  21. 1720565788
  22. 1720565787
  23. 1720565788
  24. 1720565787
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1LR251344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 46,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 3.6L-6cyl, Front wheel drive, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row bench, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Rear cam, AM/FM/CD, Dual zone climate control, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Passenger van.

Finance Rates starting as Low as 6.99% o.a.c

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL*Low K's*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL*Low K's*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2L-4cyl 96,717 KM $14,777 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT*AWD*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Rear Cam*1.4L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT*AWD*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Rear Cam*1.4L-4cyl 69,505 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay*2.0L-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay*2.0L-4cyl 97,729 KM $22,777 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan