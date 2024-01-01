Menu
Leather, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 3 Zone Auto Control Front/Rear A/C, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination, Driver Convenience Group w/Black/LT Graystone, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Front Door Storage, Left 2nd Row Window Shades, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Remote keyless entry, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, Single DVD Entertainment, Single Rear Overhead Console System, Sirius Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. Odometer is 30108 kilometers below market average! Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,099 KM

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Used
54,099KM
VIN 2C4RDGCGXLR248084

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # WE048G
  • Mileage 54,099 KM

Leather, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 3 Zone Auto Control Front/Rear A/C, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination, Driver Convenience Group w/Black/LT Graystone, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Front Door Storage, Left 2nd Row Window Shades, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Remote keyless entry, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, Single DVD Entertainment, Single Rear Overhead Console System, Sirius Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.

Odometer is 30108 kilometers below market average! Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Sliding Door
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
