2020 Ford Edge

17,500 KM

Details Description Features

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

17,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6660068
  Stock #: 95994
  VIN: 2FMPK4J9XLBA79477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95994
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this 2020 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. The Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Cargo Net
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
3.36 Axle Ratio
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

