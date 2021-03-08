This 2020 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this 2020 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. The Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Cargo Net
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks