2020 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Perimeter/approach lights Front Cupholder Side impact beams Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat 3.36 Axle Ratio Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist Active Transmission Warm-Up Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance

