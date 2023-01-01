Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

43,510 KM

Details Description Features

$30,089

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,089

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SEL SEL

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 10454523
  2. 10454523
  3. 10454523
  4. 10454523
  5. 10454523
  6. 10454523
  7. 10454523
  8. 10454523
  9. 10454523
  10. 10454523
  11. 10454523
  12. 10454523
  13. 10454523
  14. 10454523
  15. 10454523
  16. 10454523
  17. 10454523
  18. 10454523
  19. 10454523
  20. 10454523
Contact Seller

$30,089

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10454523
  • Stock #: ID136F
  • VIN: 1FMCU0H61LUB35930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VELOCITY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ID136F
  • Mileage 43,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Non Smoker.

Recent Arrival! Velocity Blue Metallic 2020 Ford Escape SEL | Navigation | Blind Spot | Remote Start



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 51,531 KM
$37,089 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Flex SEL SEL
 110,292 KM
$23,089 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 134,105 KM
$18,089 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory