$23,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Non Smoker.
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4828 kilometers below market average! Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2020 Ford Escape SEL | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Cruise Control |
Clean CARFAX.
CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.
Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!
If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.
Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-776-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-776-6447