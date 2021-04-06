Menu
2020 Ford Escape

17,808 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

17,808KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6834965
  Stock #: MB150A
  VIN: 1FMCU9DZ6LUA42759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sedona Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB150A
  • Mileage 17,808 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
10 Speakers
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
2.91 Axle Ratio
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
53.8 L Fuel Tank
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
2-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Traction Battery Level, Power/Regen, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets ...
Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare
Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt
Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats -inc: mini-perforation, 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) w/memory and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline)
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Transmission: eCVT
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity
Digital/Analog Appearance
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

