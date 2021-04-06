This 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
10 Speakers
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets ...
Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare
Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt
Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats -inc: mini-perforation, 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) w/memory and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline)
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Transmission: eCVT
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity
Digital/Analog Appearance
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
