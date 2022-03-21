You can find this 2020 Ford Expedition Limited | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Panoramic Roof and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Ford Expedition Limited | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Panoramic Roof is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2020 Ford Expedition Limited | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Panoramic Roof is the perfect example of the modern luxury. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Ford Expedition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Limited | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Panoramic Roof.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System
Tires: P275/55R20 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 20 Premium Dark Tarnished Painted
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports in media hub
Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen and speed-compensated volume
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Ventilated Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar, power recline and driver's seat memory
