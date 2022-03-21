2020 Ford Expedition

Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System

Tires: P275/55R20 BSW All-Season

Wheels: 20 Premium Dark Tarnished Painted

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports in media hub

Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen and speed-compensated volume