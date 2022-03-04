2020 Ford Explorer

Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, Applink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports ((1) in the media hub and (...

Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum

Unique Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 4-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline

Fixed 50-50 Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU)

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory