2020 Ford Explorer

$46,000 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 6 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9296125

9296125 Stock #: MC283F

MC283F VIN: 1FMSK8DH0LGB57813

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # MC283F

Mileage 39,658 KM

Vehicle Features Interior PERIMETER ALARM Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Body-Coloured Front Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Safety Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist Additional Features Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory

