Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

39,658 KM

Details Description Features

$46,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9296125
  2. 9296125
  3. 9296125
  4. 9296125
  5. 9296125
  6. 9296125
Contact Seller

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

39,658KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9296125
  • Stock #: MC283F
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH0LGB57813

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MC283F
  • Mileage 39,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2020 4WD Ford Explorer XLT is king of the off-road. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 50,018 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 33...
 106,959 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 147,861 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory