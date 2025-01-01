Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 5.0L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Oxford White, Medium Earth Grey Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54869 kilometers below market average! Oxford White 2020 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Ford F-150

27,113 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT

2020 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Used
27,113KM
VIN 1FTEW1E55LFB82715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford Wh
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 5.0L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Oxford White, Medium Earth Grey Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54869 kilometers below market average! Oxford White 2020 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447

