$41,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW XLT
2020 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW XLT
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford Wh
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # JF064F
- Mileage 27,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D SuperCrew, 5.0L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Oxford White, Medium Earth Grey Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54869 kilometers below market average! Oxford White 2020 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |
Clean CARFAX.
Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.
Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!
If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.
Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-776-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-776-6447