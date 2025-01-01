Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>One owner, Local trade, Well maintained, Excellent condition, Low Ks, XTR 4x4, 2.7L-6cyl Ecoboost, Six seats, Heated front seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Boxliner, Cruise control, Keyless/Keypad entr, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch chrome wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</span></p>

2020 Ford F-150

55,080 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XTR 4x4*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12925463

2020 Ford F-150

XTR 4x4*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1756659756
  2. 1756659757
  3. 1756659757
  4. 1756659756
  5. 1756659757
  6. 1756659756
  7. 1756659757
  8. 1756659757
  9. 1756659757
  10. 1756659756
  11. 1756659756
  12. 1756659757
  13. 1756659756
  14. 1756659756
  15. 1756659756
  16. 1756659756
  17. 1756659756
  18. 1756659756
  19. 1756659757
  20. 1756659756
  21. 1756659757
  22. 1756659757
  23. 1756659757
  24. 1756659757
  25. 1756659757
  26. 1756659757
  27. 1756659757
  28. 1756659757
  29. 1756659757
  30. 1756659756
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,080KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 55,080 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, Local trade, Well maintained, Excellent condition, Low Ks, XTR 4x4, 2.7L-6cyl Ecoboost, Six seats, Heated front seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Boxliner, Cruise control, Keyless/Keypad entr, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch chrome wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XTR 4x4*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam for sale in Essex, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XTR 4x4*Low Ks*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam 55,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum*Low Ks*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT for sale in Essex, ON
2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum*Low Ks*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT 155,412 KM $16,777 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad*Low Ks*Heated Leather*3rd Row*Bluetooth for sale in Essex, ON
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad*Low Ks*Heated Leather*3rd Row*Bluetooth 39,667 KM $18,488 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2020 Ford F-150