2020 Ford F-150

24,208 KM

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

ROUSH 5.0L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats

2020 Ford F-150

ROUSH 5.0L | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,208KM
Used
  • Stock #: 96267
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52LFB11312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,208 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford F-150 LARIAT gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford F-150 LARIAT will definitely turn heads. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Door Mirrors and Pedals
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Block Heater
3.55 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
1690# Maximum Payload
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Trailer Tow Package -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility a...
Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

