Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with 33,787km. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford F-150 XLT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The F-150 XLT is well maintained and has just 33,787km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams!
Vehicle Features
Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility a...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.