Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Not A Rental, Local Trade, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Mustang EcoBoost Premium | ONE Owner | Clean CarFax | Convertible |, 2D Convertible, 2.3L I4 Turbocharged EcoBoost, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Shadow Black, Ebony Leather, 12 LCD Digital Instrument Cluster w/MyColor, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Equipment Group 201A, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Plus Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System. Recent Arrival! Shadow Black 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium | ONE Owner | Clean CarFax | Convertible | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2020 Ford Mustang

58,839 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12698043

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 12698043
  2. 12698043
  3. 12698043
  4. 12698043
  5. 12698043
  6. 12698043
  7. 12698043
  8. 12698043
  9. 12698043
  10. 12698043
  11. 12698043
  12. 12698043
  13. 12698043
  14. 12698043
  15. 12698043
  16. 12698043
  17. 12698043
  18. 12698043
  19. 12698043
  20. 12698043
  21. 12698043
  22. 12698043
Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,839KM
VIN 1FATP8UH2L5157310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Not A Rental, Local Trade, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Mustang EcoBoost Premium | ONE Owner | Clean CarFax | Convertible |, 2D Convertible, 2.3L I4 Turbocharged EcoBoost, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Shadow Black, Ebony Leather, 12" LCD Digital Instrument Cluster w/MyColor, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Equipment Group 201A, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Plus Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Recent Arrival! Shadow Black 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium | ONE Owner | Clean CarFax | Convertible |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Essex, ON
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 58,839 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Essex, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 88,034 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 63,326 KM $39,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2020 Ford Mustang