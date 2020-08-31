2020 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Safety AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM 3.55 Axle Ratio Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder digital signal processor Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear-wheel drive Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Wheels w/Locks Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 61 L Fuel Tank Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Performance Speakers 6-Way Passenger Seat Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: dual mass flywheel, twin disc clutch, new gearing and rev matching FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Smart Device Remote Engine Start SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A... Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline, 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way power passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

