Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

490 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

GT Premium | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Active Guages

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

GT Premium | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Active Guages

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5753559
  2. 5753559
  3. 5753559
  4. 5753559
  5. 5753559
  6. 5753559
  7. 5753559
  8. 5753559
  9. 5753559
  10. 5753559
  11. 5753559
  12. 5753559
  13. 5753559
  14. 5753559
  15. 5753559
  16. 5753559
  17. 5753559
  18. 5753559
Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

490KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5753559
  • Stock #: MA431A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXL5148870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grabber Lime
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MA431A
  • Mileage 490 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Active Guages. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Grabber Lime on Ebony Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Active Guages could end up being the perfect match for you. Beautiful color combination with Grabber Lime exterior over Ebony interior making this the one to own!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
3.55 Axle Ratio
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear-wheel drive
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Wheels w/Locks
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
61 L Fuel Tank
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Performance Speakers
6-Way Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: dual mass flywheel, twin disc clutch, new gearing and rev matching
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline, 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2015 Ford Edge SEL |...
 76,843 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XL |...
 65,903 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 147,080 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory