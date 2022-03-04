Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

14,688 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
BULLITT | Navigation | Leather | Blind Spot

BULLITT | Navigation | Leather | Blind Spot

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

14,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8567537
  • Stock #: DC006F
  • VIN: 1FA6P8K04L5581937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # DC006F
  • Mileage 14,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT | Navigation | Leather | Blind Spot with 14,688km. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Ford Mustang. This 2020 Ford Mustang has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Mustang BULLITT | Navigation | Leather | Blind Spot.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Sport Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/40R19 F & 275/40R19 R Summer Only
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
1000w Premium Amplifier
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: dual mass flywheel, twin disc clutch, new gearing and rev matching
and Cross-Traffic Alert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: 12 speakers, CD player, HD Radio and subwoofer in-trunk
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Wheels: 19 x 9 F & 19 x 9.5 R 5-Spoke Heritage -inc: bright-machined aluminum w/high-gloss black-painted pockets
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline, 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way power passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

