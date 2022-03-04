Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT | Navigation | Leather | Blind Spot with 14,688km. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Ford Mustang. This 2020 Ford Mustang has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Mustang BULLITT | Navigation | Leather | Blind Spot.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: 12 speakers, CD player, HD Radio and subwoofer in-trunk
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Wheels: 19 x 9 F & 19 x 9.5 R 5-Spoke Heritage -inc: bright-machined aluminum w/high-gloss black-painted pockets
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline, 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way power passenger seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.