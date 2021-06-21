Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

22,528 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,528KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7442591
  • Stock #: MB224B
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH6LLA00314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB224B
  • Mileage 22,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The Ford Ranger XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Detection | Adaptive Cruise will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1560# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW
Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger, flow-through console and floor shifter
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Speakers -inc: clock and Bluetooth pass thru
SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC AppLink lets you control some of y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

