2020 Jeep Wrangler

$50,999 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 5 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9573037

9573037 Stock #: WD001F

WD001F VIN: 1C4HJXEG6LW232151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bikini Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # WD001F

Mileage 35,521 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers HD suspension 220 Amp Alternator 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 3 Skid Plates GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 81.4 L Fuel Tank TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL 561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Window Defroster PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Smart Device Integration Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior side steps DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front fog lamps Rear window wiper w/washer Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Jeep Trail Rated Kit Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Flip-Up Rear Window Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Delete Sunrider Soft Top Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control

