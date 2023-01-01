Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

35,521 KM

Details



Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447


Unlimited North Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

35,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9573037
  • Stock #: WD001F
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG6LW232151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bikini Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WD001F
  • Mileage 35,521 KM

Vehicle Description

2020JeepWrangler Unlimited As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited North Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited North Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has very low mileage making it a rare find. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

