2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020JeepWrangler Unlimited As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited North Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited North Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has very low mileage making it a rare find. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation.
Vehicle Features
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down