Low Ks 2.0L-4cyl, Hatchback, Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity/voice reconition, AM/FM, Rear Cam, Heated steering wheel, Blindspot warning, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

2020 Kia Soul

59,257 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX*Low K's*2.0L-4cyl*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam

2020 Kia Soul

EX*Low K's*2.0L-4cyl*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU8L7063552

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's 2.0L-4cyl, Hatchback, Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity/voice reconition, AM/FM, Rear Cam, Heated steering wheel, Blindspot warning, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2020 Kia Soul