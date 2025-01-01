$41,000+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # LF011F
- Mileage 48,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, Black Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 400W Inverter, 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Add Class IV Receiver Hitch, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dampened Tailgate, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Navigation System, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Additional Features
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
519-776-6447