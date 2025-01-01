Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, Black Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 400W Inverter, 7 Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Add Class IV Receiver Hitch, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dampened Tailgate, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Navigation System, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection.

2020 RAM 1500

48,395 KM

Details Description Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

12444199

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,395KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT4LN205631

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LF011F
  • Mileage 48,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, 4X4, 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, Black Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 400W Inverter, 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Add Class IV Receiver Hitch, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dampened Tailgate, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Navigation System, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Passenger Illumination
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
757.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY

Powertrain

engine coolant temp
engine hour meter

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 3
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
900 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
transmission fluid temp
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Oil Temperature
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT)
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
129 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2020 RAM 1500